    AMBRIDGE, Pa. - Hazmat crews were called to a crash that sent radioactive material onto a road in Ambridge Monday morning, officials said.

    The accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Route 65 and Eighth Avenue.

    Officials said boxes of radioactive material were thrown from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

    Further information was not immediately available.

