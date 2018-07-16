AMBRIDGE, Pa. - Hazmat crews were called to a crash that sent radioactive material onto a road in Ambridge Monday morning, officials said.
The accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Route 65 and Eighth Avenue.
Related Headlines
Officials said boxes of radioactive material were thrown from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.
Further information was not immediately available.
TRENDING NOW:
- Utah to seek death penalty for parents charged with killing daughter, covering her in makeup
- 10-year-old girl starved, burned, left in trash; grandmother sues Georgia child services
- Investigators on scene of officer-involved shooting
- VIDEO: Pamela's Diner in Strip District robbed at gunpoint
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}