Crayola out with crayons for your face

Crayola is out with a new line of crayons, but they're not meant to decorate coloring books.
These crayons are meant for your for your face.
They crayon maker has launched a new beauty line, Crayola Beauty, that will be available exclusively on Asos online, a fashion and makeup retailer.
The line features are 95 vegan, cruelty-free shades for your eyes, lips and cheeks.
The 58-piece collection comes in a variety of colors such as dandelion, periwinkle, and peachy pink.
The price ranges between $40.00 for a makeup set or $14.50 for a single crayon.
Most of the make-up pieces actually look like classic Crayola crayons, and some of them even come in the yellow and green boxes.
Yes, this is a crayon for your face -- all over your face. 🙌🖍 Crayola beauty, exclusive to ASOShttps://t.co/3ovEERMBJk pic.twitter.com/iPfJz4s49D— Crayola (@Crayola) June 5, 2018
