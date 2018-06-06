  • Crayola out with crayons for your face

    Updated:

    Crayola is out with a new line of crayons, but they're not meant to decorate coloring books. 

    These crayons are meant for your for your face.

    Related Headlines

    They crayon maker has launched a new beauty line, Crayola Beauty, that will be available exclusively on Asos online, a fashion and makeup retailer.  

    The line features are 95 vegan, cruelty-free shades for your eyes, lips and cheeks.

     

    The 58-piece collection comes in a variety of colors such as dandelion, periwinkle, and peachy pink. 

     The price ranges between $40.00 for a makeup set or $14.50 for a single crayon.

     

    Most of the make-up pieces actually look like classic Crayola crayons, and some of them even come in the yellow and green boxes.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crayola out with crayons for your face