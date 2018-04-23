  • Crews battle flames, smoke coming from Edgewood home

    EDGEWOOD, Pa. - Firefighters were called Monday morning to a house fire in Edgewood.

    The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. on Ivy Street.

    Officials said flames and smoke were seen coming from the second and third floors of the home when crews arrived. A ladder truck was used to help firefighters reach and put out the fire.

    Two adults were inside the home at the time and made it out safely, officials said.

    A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

