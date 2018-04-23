EDGEWOOD, Pa. - Firefighters were called Monday morning to a house fire in Edgewood.
The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. on Ivy Street.
Related Headlines
Officials said flames and smoke were seen coming from the second and third floors of the home when crews arrived. A ladder truck was used to help firefighters reach and put out the fire.
Two adults were inside the home at the time and made it out safely, officials said.
A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pregnant woman in critical condition, 1 other injured in double shooting
- Melania Trump poses with Bushes, Clintons and Obamas at Barbara Bush funeral
- White Sox pitcher in critical condition after suffering brain hemorrhage
- VIDEO: Postal Worker Arrested After Police Find 17,000 Pieces of Undelivered Mail
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}