  • Melania Trump poses with Bushes, Clintons and Obamas at Barbara Bush funeral

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HOUSTON - The current first lady posed for a picture with former first ladies and past presidents Saturday at Barbara Bush’s funeral.

    First Lady Melania Trump is seen in the image, taken by photographer Paul Morse, with the Bushes, Clintons and Obamas.

    Trump, who attended the funeral without her husband, is seen standing alongside Michelle Obama.

    “It was my honor to travel to Houston to give my respects to Barbara Bush and the remarkable life she led as a mother, wife, and fearless First Lady,” she said in a statement. “My sincerest thoughts and prayers continue to be with George H.W., and the entire Bush family.”

     

     

     

