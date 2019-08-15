PITTSBURGH - Crews battled a smoky house fire along Voskamp Street in Spring Garden Wednesday evening.
Here’s a look at the scene. Arson investigators are here. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/um387xYhlm— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) August 14, 2019
Channel 11's Amy Hudak said flames were still showing on the roof when she got there.
Arson investigators are on scene.
No other information was immediately available.
