PITTSBURGH - The Kraft Heinz Co. said Tuesday that it's cutting 400 jobs, including 100 that it's cut already.
In a Tuesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) said the job cuts will result in $27 million in expenses in the first quarter, including $1 million in employee severance and employee benefit costs, $9 million in non-cash and asset-related costs, $15 million in other implementation costs and $2 million in other exit costs.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- PA double homicide suspect spotted in Florida
- Man stabbed in downtown Pittsburgh was chased to Market Square, police say
- Fire chief: Smoke detectors lacking at Pa. child care where 5 died
- VIDEO: Pa. lawmaker wants to bring back registration stickers for license plates
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}