    By: Ben Miller

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Kraft Heinz Co. said Tuesday that it's cutting 400 jobs, including 100 that it's cut already.

    In a Tuesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) said the job cuts will result in $27 million in expenses in the first quarter, including $1 million in employee severance and employee benefit costs, $9 million in non-cash and asset-related costs, $15 million in other implementation costs and $2 million in other exit costs.

