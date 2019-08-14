PITTSBURGH - A judge has upheld an arbitration ruling to reinstate a Pittsburgh police officer acquitted in a road rage incident.
The department fired Officer Robert Kramer two years ago after a jury acquitted him of charges that he pointed a gun at a civilian.
In March, 11 Investigates told you an arbitrator ruled Kramer be reinstated with back pay and benefits.
Wednesday's ruling upheld that.
Breaking: Judge upholds arbitration ruling and orders city of Pgh to reinstate police officer who was fired after alleged road rage incident but then found not guilty #wpxi— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) August 14, 2019
