    PITTSBURGH - A judge has upheld an arbitration ruling to reinstate a Pittsburgh police officer acquitted in a road rage incident.

    The department fired Officer Robert Kramer two years ago after a jury acquitted him of charges that he pointed a gun at a civilian.

    In March, 11 Investigates told you an arbitrator ruled Kramer be reinstated with back pay and benefits. 

    Wednesday's ruling upheld that.

