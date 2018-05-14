  • Crews spend hours fighting flames, smoke at North Versailles home

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Firefighters spent hours Monday morning battling flames and smoke at a home in North Versailles.

    The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. on Lincoln Highway.

    Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the home as a ladder truck was used to help crews put out the fire.

    Officials said two people were staying at the home, but were not there when the fire started.

    Lincoln Highway was closed between Denning Way and Luehm Avenue for much of the early morning.

