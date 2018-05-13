SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife with pruning shears in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fayette County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Robert Carpenter, 55, met his estranged wife at the South Union Township location to exchange a debit card.
JUST IN—>Sources say this man allegedly stabbed his estranged wife with pruning shears inside the Uniontown Walmart. The full story TONIGHT on 11 at 11. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/6ar880hHMv— Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) May 13, 2018
Once they started arguing, police said Carpenter slashed the tires on the victim's van before cutting her hand and arm.
She was taken to the hospital.
DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP
Carpenter is charged with aggravated assault.
The victim is expected to be OK.
TRENDING NOW:
- Victim identified in fatal crash on 10th Street Bypass; mother, 3 kids in stable condition
- Twin infants die after parents forget them in hot car, police say
- $18 million worth of marijuana seized in massive grow house bust, investigators say
- VIDEO: Community holds vigil for missing Greensburg woman
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}