    SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife with pruning shears in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fayette County.

    According to Pennsylvania State Police, Robert Carpenter, 55, met his estranged wife at the South Union Township location to exchange a debit card.

    Once they started arguing, police said Carpenter slashed the tires on the victim's van before cutting her hand and arm.

    She was taken to the hospital.

    Carpenter is charged with aggravated assault.

    The victim is expected to be OK.

