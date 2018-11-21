Crews still working to restore power after last week's winter storm

SARVER, Pa. - Some Butler County residents, including a couple in Sarver, have been without electricity since a winter storm hit the area late last week.
Elaine Stuebgen said she and her husband believe they are the only people on their street still in the dark. Their power went out Thursday.
From trying to work from home, to keeping food cold, to staying warm, Stuebgen has had to rearrange a lot.
“I’ve had to figure out a system so I can see,” Stuebgen said. “It’s easier said than done about picking up and leaving.”
Stuebgen is concerned about dropping temperatures and what they could do to pipes at her home and the furnace. She’s also worried about her husband, who is asthmatic.
“He hardly ever used his inhaler, and now he’s had to use it since the power went off, 30 times,” Stuebgen said.
Stuebgen said power lines brought down by snow and ice belong to Central Electric Cooperative.
A spokesperson for Central Electric Cooperative said the company hopes to have power restored by Wednesday night for several hundred customers.
Crews have been working around the clock, but they have had to reset a lot of broken poles. More crews from out of town were brought in overnight.
