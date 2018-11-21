School board director claims signature was forged on letter supporting Amazon bid

A Pittsburgh Public Schools board director says his signature was forged on documents submitted as part of Pittsburgh’s Amazon bid.
Kevin Carter someone else put his signature on a letter from the district supporting the city’s bid for Amazon’s second headquarters.
District solicitor Ira Weiss says the district is launching an investigation into the matter.
"The fact that Amazon has not chosen Pittsburgh for 'HQ2' and the fact that this letter did not legally bind the district into any tax incentive programs is entirely irrelevant," Weiss said in a statement. "It's critical that we get to the bottom of this immediately."
Marlisa Goldsmith is speaking with Carter's attorney and taking the concerns to the city and school board for reaction. Hear what they have to say on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
