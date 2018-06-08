  • Crews work to repair water main break in Brighton Heights

    

    PITTSBURGH - Crews with the Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority are working to repair a water main break in Brighton Heights.

    The water main broke around 9 a.m. Friday on Sipe Street, turning the road into a river. 

    The line was shut off about 45 minutes later.

    The water did not appear to flood any homes, but it did create a mess.

    Residents were out checking on their properties, but none appeared to have been damaged.

    Channel 11 is working to find out from the PWSA when the break will be repaired. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.

