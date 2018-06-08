PITTSBURGH - Crews with the Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority are working to repair a water main break in Brighton Heights.
The water main broke around 9 a.m. Friday on Sipe Street, turning the road into a river.
#PWSA on Sipe Street in Brighton Heights. Water has been shut off due to a main break. I’m getting an update from the crew on scene. More on @WPXI Channel 11 News at Noon. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/v41FUrP2wO— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) June 8, 2018
The line was shut off about 45 minutes later.
The water did not appear to flood any homes, but it did create a mess.
Residents were out checking on their properties, but none appeared to have been damaged.
