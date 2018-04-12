PITTSBURGH - In what just might have been the cutest swimming lessons ever, African penguin chicks were introduced to the water Thursday at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh.
The penguin chicks are learning to swim and navigate the aviary’s Penguin Point habitat.
Aviculturists monitored the chicks, which hatched in December, as they took a dip in the pool to swim and play Thursday.
The chicks also practiced climbing in and out of the water onto rock formations surrounding the pool.
On April 25 -- World Penguin Day -- the chicks will permanently join the aviary’s colony of endangered African penguins.
There are less than 25,000 pairs of African penguins remaining in the wild, according to the aviary. The aviary’s penguins are part of a breeding program.
