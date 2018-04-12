  • Cutest swimming lessons ever? Penguin chicks test water at National Aviary

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - In what just might have been the cutest swimming lessons ever, African penguin chicks were introduced to the water Thursday at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh.

    The penguin chicks are learning to swim and navigate the aviary’s Penguin Point habitat.

    Related Headlines

    Aviculturists monitored the chicks, which hatched in December, as they took a dip in the pool to swim and play Thursday.

    The chicks also practiced climbing in and out of the water onto rock formations surrounding the pool.

    RELATED: Baby penguins get vet checkup at National Aviary

    On April 25 -- World Penguin Day -- the chicks will permanently join the aviary’s colony of endangered African penguins.

    There are less than 25,000 pairs of African penguins remaining in the wild, according to the aviary. The aviary’s penguins are part of a breeding program.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cutest swimming lessons ever? Penguin chicks test water at National Aviary

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steelers' Ryan Shazier leads chant ahead of Penguins' Game 1 win

  • Headline Goes Here

    Drugs, guns found in reach of children at home across from high school

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mom demands answers after she says son was jumped, beaten on school bus

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh residents call on city leaders to make Amazon HQ 2 bid public