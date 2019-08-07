Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and other celebrities had lobbied for Brown's release. She was granted clemency in January by outgoing Gov. Bill Haslam.
Now 31, Brown will remain on parole for 10 years, on the condition she does not violate any state or federal laws, holds a job and participates in regular counseling sessions, Haslam's commutation says.
Brown released a statement Monday saying she wants to help other women and girls suffering sexual abuse and exploitation.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local teacher shot, killed by police after pointing a gun at officers
- Toilet explodes after lightning hits septic tank of home
- Washington woman sent to hospital after posing with octopus on face
- VIDEO: Woman used hot grease to fend off burglar
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}