DA launches investigation into Ellwood City hospital that suspended employees' pay

    ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - Channel 11 has learned Ellwood City Medical Center is now under investigation by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.

    Channel 11 obtained a copy of a search warrant looking into allegations of theft and bad check practices by Americore Health.

    In December, the company suspended pay for employees at the hospital, who said their previous paychecks had bounced.

