DA launches investigation into Ellwood City hospital that suspended employees' pay

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - Channel 11 has learned Ellwood City Medical Center is now under investigation by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.
RELATED: Mayor concerned about future of hospital as workers go nearly month without pay
Channel 11 obtained a copy of a search warrant looking into allegations of theft and bad check practices by Americore Health.
In December, the company suspended pay for employees at the hospital, who said their previous paychecks had bounced.
Amy Marcinkiewicz is going through the search warrant and tracking down current patients and former employees for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mom of 4, including newborn twins, vanishes after leaving bar
- Missing woman declared dead after family requests hearing
- Woman killed in crash on icy road identified
- VIDEO: Recall Alert: 8 Lots of Irbesartan Blood Pressure Medications Recalled
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}