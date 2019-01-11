Mayor concerned about future of hospital as workers go nearly month without pay

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - Employees at a Western Pennsylvania hospital haven’t been paid for weeks, and there’s no clear answer on when they will finally get their paychecks.
The company that owns and operates Ellwood City Medical Center in Lawrence County said last month it was having cash flow problems but insisted employees would eventually be paid every penny they’re owed.
RELATED: Western Pa. hospital suspends pay after workers say previous checks bounced
Ellwood City’s mayor sits on the hospital board, and he says the hospital is a critical component of the community and must stay open.
Amy Marcinkiewicz speaks to the mayor about the pressure employees are under to keep working despite no pay, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
