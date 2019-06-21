Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of summer with a deal for free ice cream.
On Friday, people who have the DQ app can get a free small regular or dipped cone with any purchase, WKYC reported.
Included in the offer, according to WKYC, is DQ’s seasonal flavor: Dreamscicle, which is vanilla soft serve dipped in a crunchy orange coating.
