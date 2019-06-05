PITTSBURGH - The popular Lifetime network show "Dance Moms" is coming back to Pittsburgh, the show's producers told Channel 11.
Officials with the show said that, on Thursday and Friday, a reunion special will be filmed at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater and free tickets are available.
The event will feature the cast of "Dance Moms: Season 8" including the kids and host Jai Rodriquez.
A flyer for Thursday's taping said Abby Lee Miller and the Dance Moms will review season 8 drama and there will be special performances by the new Abby Lee Dance Company dancers.
According to a flyer, Friday's event will focus more on the kids, reliving their ups and downs from the season. The flyer also said the kids will perform their favorite dances live.
Click for more information about Thursday's taping HERE and Friday's taping HERE.
