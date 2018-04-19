RINGGOLD, Pa. - Nearly two months after the Aliquippa School Board voted to remove longtime football coach Mike Zmijanac, Ringgold High School has hired Zmijanac as its new coach.
Channel 11’s Alby Oxenreiter has confirmed that Zmijanac accepted the offer on Wednesday night.
It’s gives us great pleasure to welcome Mike Zmijanac as the new head coach of our football program! Welcome to Ringgold, Coach Z! 🏈— Ringgold Athletics (@RinggoldRams) April 18, 2018
In 21 seasons at Aliquippa, Zmijanac led the Quips to a 237-36 record.
Over that span, Aliquippa won six WPIAL titles and a state championship.
PREVIOUS STORY: Longtime football coach voted out
Despite that record, the school board voted to remove Zmijanac.
"Ringgold is a great opportunity to continue to do what I love to do," Zmijanac told Channel 11 Wednesday.
New job for Mike Zmijanac! https://t.co/FRMJ6fMKwf— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) April 19, 2018
Now Zmijanac has a new challenge, and replaces Nick Milchovich at Ringgold.
Milchovich resigned after last season, after the Rams finished with a 3-6 record.
