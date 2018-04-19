  • Legendary high school football coach hired by different district after being voted out

    RINGGOLD, Pa. - Nearly two months after the Aliquippa School Board voted to remove longtime football coach Mike Zmijanac, Ringgold High School has hired Zmijanac as its new coach.

    Channel 11’s Alby Oxenreiter has confirmed that Zmijanac accepted the offer on Wednesday night. 

    In 21 seasons at Aliquippa, Zmijanac led the Quips to a 237-36 record.

    Over that span, Aliquippa won six WPIAL titles and a state championship.

    Despite that record, the school board voted to remove Zmijanac.  

    "Ringgold is a great opportunity to continue to do what I love to do," Zmijanac told Channel 11 Wednesday. 

    Now Zmijanac has a new challenge, and replaces Nick Milchovich at Ringgold.  

    Milchovich resigned after last season, after the Rams finished with a 3-6 record.

