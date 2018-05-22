  • Dave and Buster's part of continued development along McKnight Road

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An area once considered a failure is rebounding in the North Hills.

    The Block at Northway off of McKnight Road is continuing to grow as a retail destination.

    The Ross Township Board of Commissioners recently approved a liquor license for Dave and Buster’s, which is expected to move-in over the next few months.

    “It’s a sign of all the good things happen in Ross,” said township commission president Steve Korbel.

