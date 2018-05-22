Dave and Buster's part of continued development along McKnight Road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An area once considered a failure is rebounding in the North Hills.
The Block at Northway off of McKnight Road is continuing to grow as a retail destination.
The Ross Township Board of Commissioners recently approved a liquor license for Dave and Buster’s, which is expected to move-in over the next few months.
“It’s a sign of all the good things happen in Ross,” said township commission president Steve Korbel.
Channel 11's Aaron Martin is looking into what changed to spur the mall’s growth and what could be coming next on Channel 11 News starting at 5:15 p.m.
