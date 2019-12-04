  • Local chiropractor found dead inside office was murdered, police say

    NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - The North Huntingdon Township Police Department is investigating the "suspicious" death of a chiropractor after he was found dead inside his office.

    David Bailey, 54, the owner of Bailey Chiropractic on Parkway Drive, was found dead inside the business on Friday morning, police said.

    Through the investigation, police said they determined someone killed Bailey.

    Anyone with information is asked to call North Huntingdon police at 724-863-8800.

