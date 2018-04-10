  • Dead chickens, ducks, rabbits found at West End home

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police made a disturbing discovery inside a West End home where they found more than 50 dead animals.

    Dennis Sofranko, 52, is facing more than 100 counts of felony animal cruelty charges.  

    According to police, Sofranko starved and tortured the animals for some time.

    Police arrested the man Tuesday as part of a severe animal cruelty case.

    Officers found more than 50 dead animals in cages, many of which had starved to death. 

    Police found 33 dead chickens, 18 ducks and five rabbits.

    Sofranko will now be charged with torturing the animals and causing them to die by starving them.

    He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

