PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police made a disturbing discovery inside a West End home where they found more than 50 dead animals.
Dennis Sofranko, 52, is facing more than 100 counts of felony animal cruelty charges.
Related Headlines
According to police, Sofranko starved and tortured the animals for some time.
Police arrested the man Tuesday as part of a severe animal cruelty case.
Suspect just brought out in handcuffs. He had nothing to say to me about the 50 plus dead animals that were found starved in cages outside of his home. WATCH @WPXI @ 5. pic.twitter.com/PeN0m6vY3I— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 10, 2018
Officers found more than 50 dead animals in cages, many of which had starved to death.
Police found 33 dead chickens, 18 ducks and five rabbits.
Sofranko will now be charged with torturing the animals and causing them to die by starving them.
He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
TRENDING NOW:
- State police investigating the disappearance of a Latrobe woman
- Teacher charged with institutional sexual assault of student
- College student poses with handgun for senior portrait
- VIDEO: Sea turtle returning to ocean after Pittsburgh rehab
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}