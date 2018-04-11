  • Police chief placed on administrative leave, under investigation

    Updated:

    AMBRIDGE, Pa. - The Ambridge police chief has just been placed on administrative leave.

    We're working to find out what the investigation is related to, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    Related Headlines

    Tuesday, the Borough Council voted to put James Mann on leave because of a Pennsylvania State Police investigation.

    They also voted to bring in their own outside private investigation company to assess the police department.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police chief placed on administrative leave, under investigation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local woman facing fortune telling, theft charges

  • Headline Goes Here

    Humane Society seizes dog for biting 2 people

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police responding to fight find child living in filth, makeshift bathroom

  • Headline Goes Here

    DEP public hearings start Tuesday for proposed Shell pipeline