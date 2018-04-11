AMBRIDGE, Pa. - The Ambridge police chief has just been placed on administrative leave.
#BREAKING & JUST IN: Ambridge Borough Council has voted to put Ambridge Police Chief James Mann on paid administrative leave as state police investigation moves forward. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/rZRRCf8DXA— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 10, 2018
Tuesday, the Borough Council voted to put James Mann on leave because of a Pennsylvania State Police investigation.
They also voted to bring in their own outside private investigation company to assess the police department.
