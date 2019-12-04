PITTSBURGH - Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe with special guests Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be coming to PNC Park in 2020.
The Stadium Tour is on Aug. 16.
Presale for tickets is on Dec. 13 and 10 a.m.
Click here for more information.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @DefLeppard and @MotleyCrue are bringing their 2020 tour with @Poison and @joanjett & the Blackhearts to PNC Park on 8/16! Presales start 12/12 at 10am ET. #thestadiumtour— Pirates (@Pirates) December 4, 2019
pic.twitter.com/20ECrobkeB
