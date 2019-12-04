  • Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts coming to PNC Park

    PITTSBURGH - Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe with special guests Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be coming to PNC Park in 2020.

    The Stadium Tour is on Aug. 16.

    Presale for tickets is on Dec. 13 and 10 a.m.

