    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Del Monte Foods is recalling thousands of cases of Fiesta Corn due to underprocessing concerns, the Food and Drug Administration said in a press release.

    Some 64,242 cases of Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red and Green Peppers are under recall as a precaution because underprocessing can lead to contamination, the FDA said.

    There have been no reported illnesses linked to the corn.

    It was distributed in 25 states including, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Alabama, South Carolina and Washington.

    The cans of corn under recall are 15.25-ounce cans produced between Aug. 14 and Sept. 23.

    The cans will have the following UPC number printed on the label: 24000 02770. The product will also have one of the following “Best if Used By” dates stamped on the bottom of the can:

    • August 14, 2021
    • August 15, 2021
    • August 16, 2021
    • Sept 3, 2021
    • Sept 4, 2021
    • Sept 5, 2021
    • Sept 6, 2021
    • Sept 22, 2021
    • Sept 23, 2021

    Consumers are urged to return the cans to stores for a refund or to exchange or contact the company.

     

     
     

