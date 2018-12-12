  • Pittsburgh teacher goes to hospital after student shoves her into locker

    PITTSBURGH - A teacher at a Pittsburgh middle school has been transported by ambulance to a hospital after being pushed by a student.

    According to a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman, the Morrow Intermediate teacher bumped her head after she was pushed by a student. City and school police were both called to the school in Brighton Heights.

    The extent of her injuries was not immediately clear, and it has not been determined if charges will be filed against the student.

