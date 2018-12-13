CLEAR CREEK, W. Va. - Authorities say three people missing since last weekend have been found alive at a nonoperational coal mine in West Virginia.
The state Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training says in a statement the three were located Wednesday inside Elk Run Coal's Rock House Powellton mine near Clear Creek.
The statement didn't indicate their conditions. It says crews are working to bring them to the surface for transportation to a hospital.
The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office has identified them as 25-year-old Kayla Williams of Artie, 31-year-old Erica Treadway of Pax and 21-year-old Cody Beverly of Dorothy.
They'd been missing since Saturday. An abandoned ATV the four were believed to be riding was found near the mine entrance.
On Monday 43-year-old Eddie Williams of Artie walked out of the mine. It's unknown whether Kayla and Eddie Williams are related.
