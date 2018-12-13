0 Teen says friend's brother raped her on couch next to his sleeping girlfriend

PITTSBURGH - A 16-year-old girl spending the night at a friend’s house woke up to find her friend’s brother touching her before he held her down and raped her, she told police.

The alleged victim told police she was sleeping on a couch in the Mt. Oliver home next to Jacob Haten, 19, and his girlfriend in July when she felt a hand rubbing her thigh, according to a criminal complaint.

She told police he pinned her wrists with one hand and pulled her shorts down, then began raping her, according to the complaint. She said she tried to wake Haten’s girlfriend as he raped her, but could not.

She told police she was crying and told Haten to stop and get off of her while shoving and screaming at his girlfriend, but he repeatedly told her to be quiet, according to the complaint.

Eventually he stopped and told the alleged victim he wanted to go to another room with her, she told police. She refused and he left the room, according to the complaint.

The alleged victim told police she waited on the front porch until it was light enough to leave, and later told her best friend about the assault, according to the complaint. The friend later told the alleged victim's mother.

When police asked Haten about the incident, he told them he had had a consensual sexual encounter with the alleged victim, who never told him "no" or to stop.

Haten is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful restraint of a minor and sexual assault.

