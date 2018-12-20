DEP approves Falcon Pipeline to run under 3 local counties

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Department of Environmental Protection just gave approval to a major project impacting the Shell cracker plant site in Beaver County.
The DEP has been reviewing this for more than nine months as it is something that affects people in three different counties, which will end at the Shell Ethane Cracker Plant in Center Township.
The state announced Thursday it's approved the pending permit applications for the Shell Pipeline Company Falcon ethane pipeline project.
The Department of Environmental Protection determined that the applications meet all requirements.
WATCH A FULL REPORT BELOW.
TRENDING NOW:
- SWAT team surrounds home in Mt. Oliver
- Trump Administration tightening work requirements for food stamps
- Air Force veteran starts GoFundMe page to help fund border wall
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh charges up its auto-fleet with electric cars
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}