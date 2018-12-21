  • Pittsburgh Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster goes undercover as Santa Claus

    PITTSBURGH - We all know him as JuJu, but recently the Pittsburgh Steelers beloved wide receiver went by another name: Santa Claus.

    He did it to surprise kids from Urban Impact, a youth organization in Pittsburgh.

    Smith-Schuster rode up tp the unsuspecting kids before putting out a sack full of his signed jerseys.

    He also went on a shopping spree with the kids.

