PITTSBURGH - We all know him as JuJu, but recently the Pittsburgh Steelers beloved wide receiver went by another name: Santa Claus.
He did it to surprise kids from Urban Impact, a youth organization in Pittsburgh.
Smith-Schuster rode up tp the unsuspecting kids before putting out a sack full of his signed jerseys.
He also went on a shopping spree with the kids.
