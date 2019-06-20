HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is warning Pennsylvanians of a scam targeting senior citizens and people who have disabilities who receive rebates through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
The scam involves a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Department of Revenue.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
After telling a victim that their application for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has been approved, the scammer asks if the victim would like the rebate deposited directly into a bank account.
Victims are then asked for their banking information.
“We want the public to be aware of this scam and know that the Department of Revenue does not make unsolicited calls requesting banking information,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said in a statement.
TRENDING NOW:
- Syrian refugee arrested for allegedly planning terror attack on Pittsburgh church
- What we know about Syrian refugee accused of planning terror attack on Pittsburgh church
- Parents, coaches involved in massive brawl at youth baseball game
- VIDEO: Man, woman, boy killed in crash with dump truck
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}