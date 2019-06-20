  • Dept. of Revenue warning Pennsylvanians of scam seeking banking information

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is warning Pennsylvanians of a scam targeting senior citizens and people who have disabilities who receive rebates through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

    The scam involves a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Department of Revenue.

    After telling a victim that their application for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has been approved, the scammer asks if the victim would like the rebate deposited directly into a bank account.

    Victims are then asked for their banking information.

    “We want the public to be aware of this scam and know that the Department of Revenue does not make unsolicited calls requesting banking information,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said in a statement.

