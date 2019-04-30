  • Developer looks to add lagoon, Ferris wheel to North Side development

    PITTSBURGH - A developer is looking to add to the North Side of Pittsburgh.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, the developer wants to add a sandy beach, lagoon and Ferris wheel to the site.

    The Esplanade would be along the Ohio River in Pittsburgh's Chateau neighborhood.

    The project is expected to be complete by 2025, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.

