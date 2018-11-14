PITTSBURGH - A woman has been arrested and is facing charges for her connection to three bank robberies in Allegheny County, police said.
Nicole Wallace, 34, is charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen property in connection to the robberies at banks in Carrick, Shadyside and Whitehall.
Police said Wallace was the getaway driver in at least one of the robberies, though she admitted to being involved in all three.
The first robbery happened Oct. 17 at the Huntington Bank on Brownsville Road.
According to a criminal complaint, the person behind the robbery appeared to be wearing a wig and had a diaper bag, telling the teller, “Fill this up with money.”
Wallace was the getaway driver in the Huntington Bank Robbery. Police said she and a man got away with what turned out to be bait money and a dye pack.
The complaint said Wallace identified a man as the bank robber in all three bank robberies, though investigators said the robber at one of the banks appeared to be a woman.
