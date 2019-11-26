PITTSBURGH - Dick's Sporting Goods is getting into the CBD game.
Myaderm, a producer of cannabidiol — which is extracted from a cannabis plant — announced Monday that it would begin selling a line of sports creams containing CBD at the retailer. The cream is applied to skin for pain relief, a process which Myaderm says takes minutes and provides hours of relief. The cream has a light scent and does not contain any THC.
The product is available in select stores nationwide starting this week.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
