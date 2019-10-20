GREENSBURG, Pa. - A diner was taken to the hospital after a car backed into the front of a Chinese restaurant in Greensburg.
The driver and a pet dog who was riding in her Honda Pilot were not injured in the wreck that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday at Szechuan Garden on E. Pittsburgh Street, according to Channel 11 News exchange partner Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
The Trib reported that a clerk at the nearby Dollar General store heard the crash and rushed to clear away rubble to help free the customer, who was lying on the floor.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Westmoreland County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
That man said the victim was bleeding from her hand but had no other visible injuries. She was taken to a local hospital, while other patrons evacuated through the back exit.
According to The Trib, it is unclear when the restaurant might reopen.
TRENDING NOW:
- Beef recall: 65,000 pounds of raw ground beef, chopped steaks recalled amid E. coli fears
- People told to open their windows after gas fumes seeping up through sewers
- Did Marc-Andre Fleury remove his helmet on purpose?
- VIDEO: Thieves targeting catalytic converters from vehicles for huge profit
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}