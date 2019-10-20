CHARLEROI, Pa. - Open your windows, flush soapy water down sewer drains and call 911 if you're feeling sick: That's what people living in Charleroi are being instructed to do as officials say "there is nothing more the fire department can do" following gas fumes seeping up through sewers.
According to a post on social media, fire officials said they were called Friday for a smell of gasoline at a home. As the day went on, more people started calling about the smell in their homes. Fire officials said they were able to track down the source of the gasoline leak but at this point, they are not able to do much more.
Fire officials said the smell was being reported all along McKean Avenue and was moving into other areas.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Washington County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- 4 people shot during drive-by in Duquesne neighborhood, police say
- Paid local extras wanted for new star-studded Amazon movie
- WATCH: Local football player, who has Down syndrome, scores memorable touchdown on senior night
- VIDEO: Thieves targeting catalytic converters from vehicles for huge profit
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}