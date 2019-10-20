  • Did Marc-Andre Fleury remove his helmet on purpose?

    By: Taylor Haase

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Marc-Andre Fleury has been known to test the rules at times.

    Just last season, Fleury made headlines when he was busted by an official for building a wall of snow in his crease to block the empty net.

    Fleury appeared to try to push the limits in a moment during the Golden Knights' 3-0 win over the Penguins on Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena. In the final minute of the second period, with the Golden Knights clinging to a 1-0 lead, Fleury's helmet popped off during a flurry of activity in his crease.

    Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories