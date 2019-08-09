PITTSBURGH - A disaster has been declared by the U.S. Small Business Administration for storm and flash flood damage on July 21 and 22 in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
>> RELATED STORY: Rising waters damage homes, businesses, cars
Related Headlines
Because of the designation, financial relief in the form of low-interest disaster loans will be made available to residents and business owners who suffered storm-related damages.
Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial qualifications, a news release said.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
A Disaster Loan Outreach Center will open, making customer service representatives available to issue loan applications, answer questions and explain the application process. It will be at the Renton Volunteer Fire Department -- 1996 Old Mine Road, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15239 -- from Friday, Aug. 9 through Tuesday, Aug. 20.
>> RELATED STORY: Frustrated flood victims point anger at Borough Council after last month's rains
The Disaster Loan Outreach Center will run on the following schedule:
- August 9 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- August 10 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- August 11 (CLOSED)
- August 12 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- August 13 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- August 14 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- August 15 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- August 16 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- August 17 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- August 18 (CLOSED)
- August 19 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- August 20 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
People who are unable to visit the center in person can obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the hearing impaired) or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
CLICK HERE for additional information.
TRENDING NOW:
- Several crashes on Route 28 causing problems for morning commute
- Body found in Ohio River near water treatment plant
- "Pure evil': 4 killed, 2 injured in California stabbings; suspect arrested, police say
- VIDEO: New leads in cold case of man found frozen on Pa. trail
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}