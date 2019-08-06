PLUM, Pa. - Plum residents directed their anger and frustrations at the Plum Borough Council members Monday night after last month's heavy rains left many homes flooded.
People at the meeting were upset over what they call a lack of adequate response and help during flash flooding.
On Channel 11 News 11 at 11, Michele Newell has more from the heated meeting plus what borough leaders are saying in response.
