ORLANDO - In a sign that veganism is making its way into the American mainstream, Disney announced Tuesday that plant-based food options will be added to every dining location in their US theme parks according to CNN.
More than 400 vegan dishes will be available at quick-service and table-service restaurants in Orlando, Florida's Walt Disney World in early October, followed by Anaheim, California's Disneyland in spring 2020.
It's a major undertaking: There are more than 602 places to eat at The Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, most of them uniquely themed to a theme park land or hotel.
CNN reports that soon each one will have a themed vegan option to match, such as the Star Wars-inspired "Tatooine Two Suns Hummus" in Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, or "Le Fou Festin" at the Be Our Guest Restaurant at Disney's Magic Kingdom, also in Orlando.
Calling all foodies! We’re adding hundreds of plant-based dishes to our menus @WaltDisneyWorld and @Disneyland – just look for the new leaf menu icon! https://t.co/ubGEVHB7du pic.twitter.com/IZ5oxHLP3D— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 24, 2019
The new additions extend beyond park walls: every dining location inside Disney's 36 Orlando and three Anaheim hotels will also get vegan options. They include "Carrot Gnocchi" at The Turf Club Bar and Grill at the Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and "Cauliflower Tacos" at The Wave of American Flavors at Disney's Contemporary Resort.
From the "Chili-Spiced Crispy Fried Tofu" at Animal Kingdom to "Eggless Florentine" on Main Street U.S.A., Disney is being careful to call the items "plant-based" and not "vegan." That's because the exact definition of what qualifies as vegan has long been a moving target.
To help guests easily spot the plant-based plates, Disney is marking each menu item with a new green leaf logo.
