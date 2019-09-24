HERMINIE, Pa. - A contagious skin infection has affected several students in the Yough School District.
Four students have been treated for possible impetigo since the beginning of the school year, the school district’s superintendent said Tuesday.
According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of impetigo include red sores that usually occur around the nose and mouth, but can be spread to other areas of the body.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Exposure to the bacteria occurs through contact with the sores of an infected person or with items they’ve touched, according to the Mayo Clinic. Impetigo is most common in children ages 2 to 5.
“As with any health issue, we follow all guidelines as set forth by school policy, state regulations, and recommendations from the PA Department of Health,” Yough's superintendent said in a statement.
The superintendent said the district’s schools, facilities and buses are kept clean using proper antibacterial cleaners. Proper hygiene and hand washing are also encouraged.
TRENDING NOW:
- Face transplant recipient, one of world's first, says donor face has started to fail
- Man dies after being shot while walking home in Munhall
- Missing California toddler, father who sparked Amber Alert found dead, family says
- VIDEO: Injuries force local high school football team to forfeit game
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}