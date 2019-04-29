PITTSBURGH - A deadly and drug-resistant superbug fungus is slowly spreading across the United States, and it could be only a matter of time before it arrives in western Pennsylvania.
The fungus, Candida auris is being called a “serious global health threat” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It’s only a matter of time before we see these organisms spread,” Dr. Tom Walsh, an infectious disease specialist and medical director of quality at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, told Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE. “We’re learning a lot from all of the places that do have it.”
While not detected yet in Pennsylvania, the fungus has been diagnosed in 12 states, including New York and New Jersey.
The fungus is mostly found in hospitals and nursing homes, and mostly infects people with weakened immune systems. It’s deadly in 1 out of every 3 patients, according to the CDC.
So far, hospitals have found the best way to kill the fungus is with bleach and ultraviolet light, NBC News reported.
