ERIE, Pa. - The Erie County Department of Health is warning dog owners that algal blooms along the shoreline of the lake are dangerous to their pets.
The department said it is not safe for dogs to swim at several areas along the shoreline of Lake Erie.
Algal blooms at several spots in Presque Isle State Park have blooms exceeding dog safety thresholds:
- Beach 1 West Extension
- Beach 6
- Niagara Boat Launch
- Ferry Slip
- Marina
- Perry Monument
- Boater's Beach
Outside the park, other areas not safe for dogs to swim include Shades Beach and Avonia Beach.
The agency said algal blooms can produce toxins that could be deadly in pets, livestock and humans.
