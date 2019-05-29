142,000 gallons raw sewage, stormwater overflows into Lake Erie

CLEVELAND - A warning has been issued for a Cleveland beach after a combination of raw sewage and stormwater overflowed into Lake Erie.
According to the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, severe storms caused the problem Tuesday night.
The warning, posted Wednesday, encourages people -- especially children, elderly and those with weakened immune systems -- to avoid contact with the water and any debris.
The harmful bacteria could pose a risk of E.coli to swimmers, according to WKYC.com.
