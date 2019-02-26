  • Driver charged with DUI after crashing SUV into apartment building

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A driver has been charged with driving under the influence after his SUV crashed into the front of an apartment building early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s South Side, police said.

    The crash, which was reported shortly before 1 a.m. on Josephine Street, sent the driver to a hospital with cuts on his face and leg pain, according to police.

    Related Headlines

    Authorities said the driver admitted to drug use.

    Officials said the building will be inspected for structural damage.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories