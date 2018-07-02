ASPINWALL, Pa. - A man was killed after driving the wrong way on Route 28 while trying to elude police, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified the man on Sunday night as Dana Benson, 40, of Wilmerding.
Benson was driving southbound when his car struck a Blawnox Police vehicle, according to a news release.
He then took off, driving north in the southbound lanes at a high rate of speed, according to police.
That's when he reportedly struck an SUV head-on in the Aspinwall area, killing him.
The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old man, was taken to the hospital.
