PITTSBURGH - A driver got trapped underneath the SUV they were driving in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.
Police and paramedics are on Brookside Avenue in Beechview.
Pittsburgh police are trying to determine how the driver of this car ended up pinned underneath the vehicle #wpxi pic.twitter.com/rSraWXq3uk— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) December 24, 2018
We're working to find out how this happened, for Channel 11 News at Noon.
