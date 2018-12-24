  • Driver of SUV gets pinned underneath, police investigating

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A driver got trapped underneath the SUV they were driving in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

    Police and paramedics are on Brookside Avenue in Beechview.

    We're working to find out how this happened, for Channel 11 News at Noon.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories