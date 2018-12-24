The four people who got stuck in an abandoned mine in West Virginia are now facing charges.
One man was able to escape from the mine on his own after being trapped for a couple of days.
He was able to tell police where the three others could be found.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: 3 found alive inside West Virginia coal mine
They're now all facing charges in connection with entering the mine.
Authorities have not said what those charges are.
After the rescue earlier this month, authorities said they suspected the group entered the mine to steal copper.
