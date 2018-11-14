  • Driver pleads guilty to causing Liberty Bridge crash that critically injured family

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty to causing a crash that critically injured a couple and their newborn son.

    The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said Richard Hauschel admitted to texting just before the April 2017 crash on the Liberty Bridge.

    Related Headlines

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App

    You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    Investigators said he hit Brandon Ciampaglia's car head-on.  His wife, Maureen, was also in the car along with their 4-day-old son, Liam.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    RELATED HEADLINE: Family critically hurt in Liberty Bridge crash testifies in court

    Hauschel pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.  

    Hauschel will be sentenced in February.

    Channel 11's Renee Wallace is talking to family members of the victims and finding out where they are in their recovery for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories