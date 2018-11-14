PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty to causing a crash that critically injured a couple and their newborn son.
The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said Richard Hauschel admitted to texting just before the April 2017 crash on the Liberty Bridge.
Investigators said he hit Brandon Ciampaglia's car head-on. His wife, Maureen, was also in the car along with their 4-day-old son, Liam.
Hauschel pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Hauschel will be sentenced in February.
