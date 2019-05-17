PITTSBURGH - Police believe the driver of an SUV that crashed in a Giant Eagle parking lot was under the influence.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the Giant Eagle on Wharton Street on the South Side.
Police told Channel 11 the driver nearly hit a pedestrian, then side-swiped a car before crashing into a fence.
Heroin and a needle was found in his vehicle and he was given Narcan by officers.
Channel 11's Gordon Loesch saw officer give the driver a field sobriety test and was then arrested.
